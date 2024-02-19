San Diego city crews patrol flood prone areas ahead of anticipated rain

As San Diego County braces for another round of heavy rain, city leaders said they’re on top of things this time.

San Diegans in the Encanto neighborhood and others around it say city crews have been hard at work cleaning and keeping their flood channel clear of trash and debris.

“It was like almost in live action we were like, sandbags here, sand bags there,” said Ashley Marshall, whose family has lived in Encanto for 30 years.

She said this time, they’re prepared.

“We heard them working around the clock to fix it. I know that there’s only so much that you can do,” Marshall said.

The owner of The Mental Bar, Tommy Walker, said he’s seen city crews working non-stop on Imperial Avenue.

“City crews have been here seven days a week, working long hours, even some contractors have been here,” Walker said.

Throughout the rain event, the city said storm patrol teams will monitor pump stations and more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues and respond to reported incidents of flooding and downed trees or branches, but Walker said the work to rebuild and come together doesn’t stop when city crews leave and the water dries.

“At the end of the day, there are still people displaced, there are still people going through trying to figure out what’s next,” Walker said.

To prioritize everyone’s safety, the city may close flood-prone roads ahead of the storm. People living in low-lying areas should take precautions ahead of the storm and prioritize your safety.

Empty sandbags will be available beginning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 at three recreation centers, during standard operating hours:

Encanto Recreation Center – 6508 Wunderlin Ave., San Diego, CA 92114

Mountain View Community Center – 641 S. Boundary St., San Diego, CA 92113

Southcrest Recreation Center – 4149 Newton St., San Diego, CA 92113

Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per City of San Diego household or business, and sand is not provided.