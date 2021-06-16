San Diego Begins to Reopen and Unmask

Across San Diego County restrictions were lifted and people are starting to unmask. The full economy reopening happened just ahead of the official start of the summer this weekend. On Wednesday, the Mission beach boardwalk saw crowds that gave nostalgia to a pre-2020 San Diego summer day.

“It doesn’t look like there’s a lack of people out and about which is a good thing,” said Julia Spalla visiting Mission Beach from Tucson, Arizona.

On Tuesday, the state and county reopened and did away with physical distancing, capacity limits, county tiers, and relaxed mask guidance.

“Everybody is happy that masks came off, but I think we should just be careful,” Mike Soltan said.

Soltan, the longtime owner of beach staple Kojack's cafe said he wants to play it cautiously because he cannot endure another closure. The Greek restaurant first shut its doors in the fall of 2018 following a devastating fire, they then reopened in the summer of 2019 to once more have to close down upon the pandemic in spring of 2020.

"Thank God we're open," one restaurant owner told NBC 7's Melissa Adan.

“We feel like you’re drowning and then you’re safe back at the shore,” Soltan said with a chuckle.

While the small business owner has kept his spirits up, San Diego County is also still working to vaccinate more people. This as over 2.1 million about 75.5% of San Diegans 12 and up have received at least one shot.

“I hope it’ll be like the biggest summer ever to pull us out of the mud,” Soltan said.

San Diego County has reached its goal vaccination rate, but they’re still not done encouraging more people to get vaccinated in order to prevent any spikes of COVID-19 cases as the state reopens.

As restrictions have dropped, concerts are also making a comeback. The Beach House along the boardwalk is hosting its Summer Concert Series beginning June 26.