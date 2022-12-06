A San Diego restaurant received the highest culinary honor on Monday, earning three Michelin Stars for its "exceptional cuisine."

Addison joins the likes of the Bay Area's French Laundry and Manresa, becoming one of seven California restaurants with three Michelin stars.

A total of 18 California restaurants earned Michelin Stars on Monday, with the majority located in Southern California.

Addison, located in San Diego's Fairmont Grand Del Mar, has received many honors over the years, including five diamonds from AAA and five stars from Forbes Travel.

"Chef William Bradley has helmed the stoves at Addison since 2006, transforming this Southern Californian oasis into a world-class dining destination," the Michelin inspector said.

Addison is now only one of 142 three-star restaurants in the world.

The Michelin inspector's comments highlight the chef’s “Californian sentimentality,” especially in his sesame-seasoned Koshihikari rice with applewood-smoked sabayon and Regiis Ova reserve caviar.

The restaurant's full tasting experience is by reservation only, though customers can walk in to enjoy drinks in the lounge.

San Diego's Addison is now a "world-class dining destination," thanks to the Michelin honor.

"From chicken liver churros to a riff on chips and dip, dishes are playful yet polished," the Michelin inspector noted. "Opening bites such as Kumamoto oysters with pickled green strawberry or Iberian ham folded over a gloriously golden potato display finely tuned flavor."

Addison's nine-course tasting menu is priced at $298 per person, according to the restaurant's website.

The price point isn't uncommon among three-starred restaurants. The tasting menu at Napa Valley's famed French Laundry tops $300, with gift experiences starting at $950. The tasting menu at Manresa in Los Gatos is $595 per guest in December, the restaurant's website says.

California restaurants awarded one Michelin star this week include: