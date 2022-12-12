San Diego A Hoops Hot Spot Monday Night

It was a basketball trifecta in San Diego Monday night, as all 3 NCAA Division 1 teams in town played games.

At Viejas Arena San Diego State beat Kennesaw State 88-54.

Across town at Jenny Craig Pavilion University of San Diego beat UC San Diego 84-58.

The Toreros closed out the 1st half with a 30-4 run to put the game out of reach, taking a 44-21 lead into the locker room. Senior forward Marcellus Earlington had a game high 21 points for USD.

Marcellus Earlington has scored the first eight points of the second half for USD.



The home team leads 52-29 as 🔟 is up to 18 points.#GoToreros pic.twitter.com/bKOCHr85Po — San Diego Men's Basketball (@usdmbb) December 13, 2022

The Toreros improved their record to 6-5 after a disappointing home loss to Cal Baptist over the weekend.

UCSD, which was led by Roddie Anderson's team high 18 points, dropped to 4-4 on the season.

While the Toreros were taking care of the Tritons, the Aztecs were having a bounce back game a few miles away. A loss to St. Mary's Saturday in Phoenix dropped the Aztecs out of the national Top 25 rankings. Monday's win against Kennesaw St. will not get San Diego State back into the Top 25, but it's a start to hopefully climbing back in the rankings later this season.

The Aztecs used a 19-5 run in the first half to create some serious breathing room, before carrying a 39-25 lead into halftime.

The lead ballooned to as much at 40 points in the second half, before San Diego cruised to the final horn with its 8th win of the season against 3 losses. Micah Parrish was SDSU's top scorer with 19 points.

The Aztecs next game is December 20th against UC San Diego.