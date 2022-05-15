Rent

San Diegans Struggle With Rising Rent Prices

According to a study from rent.com, the average studio apartment in San Diego is $2,417, up 23% from last year. A one-bedroom apartment is averaging $2,775, up 21%.

By Amber Frias

The hot housing market is pushing more people to rent and researchers are seeing more renters who don't want to live in apartments and who would rather live in the suburbs.
NBC 5 News

Rents in San Diego are rising at the fastest rates in decades causing many people, like Yoselyn Torres, to not be able to afford to live on their own.

“I don't understand how people, especially single parents or families, can [do it,]” said Torres.

Torres is a single parent herself. Her daughter Carolina is 19. Currently, they both live with Torres's parents. 

Without a high rent payment, Torres says she can make sure her daughter is well taken care of. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I can help her continue her education and me continue to pay mine and still pay for food, pay for the dog's vet bill, and all those things that you need,” said Torres.

According to a study from rent.com, the average studio apartment in San Diego is $2,417, up 23% from last year. A one-bedroom apartment is averaging $2,775, up 21%.

So what’s behind the sudden spike? 

“The Innovation hubs in San Diego keep improving,” said Andrew Vargas, Southern California realtor. [San Diego] is top-ranked ranking number six now for 2021. We will note the new statistic in 2022 soon. But we see LA and Orange County falling while San Diego keeps growing upward. Because of that, more jobs, and more migration coming into San Diego are causing rents to go up.”

Unfortunately for renters, he says he doesn’t see things getting better anytime soon.

Rent Prices Keep Rising—Here Are the 25 Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Rent a 1-Bedroom Apartment

“Rent will always continue going up,” said Vargas. “While the trajectory of it sometimes softens a bit, overall rent continues to rise while home prices can fluctuate.”

As for Torres, she plans to stick it out.

Local

la jolla 13 mins ago

Community Helps Closed ‘Pannikin' Coffee Shop Reopen in New Location With New Name

4 hours ago

Down to Earth: Project of a Lifetime

“It's so hard to leave because my family is here and home is where your heart is,” said Torres.

Without a question, the right place comes at a price.

This article tagged under:

RentSan Diegocost of livingrent hike
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us