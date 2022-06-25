San Diegans Rally in North County After SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

Rallies were held all over the U.S. after the Supreme Court overturned the 49-year-old case of Roe v. Wade on Friday.

One of those rallies took place on Saturday afternoon in Escondido.

“We are out here today to basically demand legalization,” Tori Barron said.

Some rally attendees explained they were shocked at the high court's decision.

“Growing up, I always heard Roe v. Wade would never be overturned and I just kind of bought into that but now I realize that was really this disillusionment we had. We were raised with a different history than what our history really was and now we are seeing what the reality is and the reality is our rights were never as safe as we thought they were,” Beth Hopkins said.

Many people said they came to support others who want the option to have an abortion.

“I’m here for my daughters, their friends, all these young people,” Mari Barosay said.

Access to abortion services is available in California but that has already changed for many states across the country.

Action plans were discussed at Saturday’s Abortion Rights Rally in Escondido to help people in other states who many not have access to abortion services.

“We have to make it nationwide because people who can’t afford to fly into California or other states, that’s not right to force them to have a pregnancy and they’re going to get an abortion, but a back alley one and that could be less safe, and it could cost them their lives,” Mari Barosay said.

At least 10 states have moved to strengthen existing protections or expand abortion access this year: California, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Vermont, New Jersey, Maryland and Connecticut.