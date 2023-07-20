SPACEX

San Diegans capture ‘illuminating' SpaceX launch's streaks across the sky

By Christina Bravo

The SpaceX launch visible from Valley Center on July 19, 2023.
Emelia Gregor

Streaks across the sky left San Diegans gawking upward Thursday night and snapping some incredible photos of the SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched into orbit just after 9 p.m. and sent 15 Starlink satellites into orbit before returning to base. Even about 300 miles south of the launch site, people could witness the event.

Curtis Robinson sent photos from Ramona and said the streaks were "quite illuminating." Take a look at some photos from our NBC 7 viewers below.

SpaceX launch
Photo credit: Vishwas Lokesh
SpaceX launch
Photo credit: Vishwas Lokesh
SpaceX launch
Photo credit: Vishwas Lokesh

The entire mission took about 10 minutes. It was SpaceX's 10th stage booster flight for this mission, according to the company.

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up, shuttled into space by the Hawthorne-based company's rocketsThe Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe.

