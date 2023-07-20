San Diegans capture ‘illuminating' SpaceX launch's streaks across the sky

Streaks across the sky left San Diegans gawking upward Thursday night and snapping some incredible photos of the SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched into orbit just after 9 p.m. and sent 15 Starlink satellites into orbit before returning to base. Even about 300 miles south of the launch site, people could witness the event.

Curtis Robinson sent photos from Ramona and said the streaks were "quite illuminating." Take a look at some photos from our NBC 7 viewers below.

Photo credit: Vishwas Lokesh

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Photo credit: Vishwas Lokesh

Photo credit: Vishwas Lokesh

The entire mission took about 10 minutes. It was SpaceX's 10th stage booster flight for this mission, according to the company.

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up, shuttled into space by the Hawthorne-based company's rockets. The Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe.