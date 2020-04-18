coronavirus pandemic

Protestors Against Stay-at-Home Order Rally in Downtown

By Erika Cervantes

Protesters in Downtown San Diego
NBC 7

As protests against the stay-at-home order erupt all over the country, a rally in Downtown San Diego drew a huge crowd.

As the crowd gathered, many without masks and most not practicing social distancing, Ella Conrad kept her distance while supporting her cause.

She heard about the rally on Facebook and as a commercial real estate owner she's worried about her livelihood.

“I looked up protests after what happened this week when we found we’re not going to get the federal program. We came out to let the governor know that’s not okay, we need to get back to work” Conrad said.

Governors Feel Heat to Reopen From Protesters, President

Many of the protestors held signs saying they want to go back to work. Some feel their constitutional rights are being taken away.

County leaders on Friday stressed why the stay-at-home order will continue.

“We don’t want to throw away all the progress that’s been made we don’t want to throw away all the sacrifices and we don’t want to end up in a bad situation,” Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.We want to sure we do this right, so we have to continue to be on a solid footing,”

Conrad doesn't agree and thinks we've flattened the curve.

“Let’s get people back to work, let’s get the economy rolling,” Conrad said.

As the protest went on San Diego Police officers keeping a close eye on everything that was going on, but at last check, no one has been arrested or ticketed.

There is another protest Sunday morning at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas. The organizer says she would like the trails there to re-open.

