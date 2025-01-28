Seniors can get into San Diego Zoo Safari Park for free during February

Those 65 and older can get into the San Diego Zoo Safari Park for free during February for "Seniors Free Month," the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced Monday.

Starting Feb. 1 until Feb. 28, seniors just need to show a valid photo ID at the park's entrance to get a one-day complimentary pass, according to the SDZWA. Guests will still need to pay for parking.

The pass only works for the Safari Park — not the San Diego Zoo — and is not redeemable for future use. Seniors can, however, get in for free more than once during Seniors Free Month.

Seniors who can't make it to the park this February can still receive a 10% discount on the one-day pass during all other months.

The park — located at 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondido — is home to more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species and a botanical collection featuring more than 1.3 million plants, according to the SDZWA. It's open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.