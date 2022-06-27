Russian Oligarch's Seized Yacht Sails into San Diego Harbor

A $325 million 350-foot yacht owned by a sanctioned "beneficiary of Russian corruption" is putting into port in San Diego, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials with the DOJ said the Amadea, which was seized in connection to the department's KleptoCapture campaign undertaken in the wake of the invasion of Russia, is owned by Suleiman Kerimov a Russian billionaire.

The yacht, which boasts a helipad and swimming pool, was seized earlier this month in Fiji.

According to CNBC, Kerimov "was sanctioned by the Treasury Department in 2018 for allegedly profiting from the Russian government through corruption and its illegal annexation of Crimea in Ukraine in 2014."

The Amadea sailed under the Coronado Bridge at around 8 a.m. on Monday before heading into a berth on the San Diego waterfront.

“Last month, I warned that the department had its eyes on every yacht purchased with dirty money,” Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in May. “This yacht seizure should tell every corrupt Russian oligarch that they cannot hide – not even in the remotest part of the world. We will use every means of enforcing the sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war in Ukraine.”

It's not yet clear what the next steps are for the vessel.