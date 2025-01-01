See the list of Rose Parade float award winners for 2025

Two dozen flower-covered Rose Parade floats were awarded honors Wednesday morning by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses.

The 2025 Rose Parade float award winners were judged in a variety of categories, including the Sweepstakes Award for most beautiful entry. The highly coveted award presented since 1924 went to the San Diego Zoo.

Float scores are based on creative design, floral craftsmanship, artistic merit, computerized animation, thematic interpretation, floral and color presentation, and dramatic impact. Judges reviewed each float at sessions before the New Year's Day parade on Colorado Boulevard.

Banners for each award winners were carried in the parade, which features nearly 40 total floats. Some are sponsored by Southern California cities and others are backed by businesses and organizations like UPS, Trader Joe's, the San Diego Zoo, Pasadena Humane, Kiwanis International and Kaiser Permanente. Universal Pictures also entered a float celebrating "Wicked" with nods to the production's star characters -- Glinda and Elphaba.

After the parade, the floats will go on display at the Floatfest at Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards, where spectators can get a close-up loo. The Floatfest will be open from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The Floatfest will open at 7 a.m. Thursday for seniors and people with disabilities.

Here are the 2025 award winners.

The average high-quality float costs $275,000.

Sweepstakes: San Diego Zoo

Most beautiful entry encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment.

Americana: ELKS U.S.A

Most outstanding depiction of national treasures and traditions.

Animation: City of Burbank

Most outstanding use of animation.

Bob Hope Humor: Boys & Girls Club

Most whimsical and amusing float.

Crown City Innovator: La Canada Flintridge

Most outstanding use of imagination, innovation and technology.

Director: Explore Louisiana

Most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials.

Extraordinaire: One Legacy Donate Life

Most extraordinary float.

Fantasy: City of South Pasadena

Most outstanding display of fantasy and imagination.

Founder: Downey Rose Float Assoc.

Most outstanding float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization.

Golden State: Sierra Madre Rose Float Assoc.

Most outstanding depiction of life in California.

Grand Marshal: Love 2 Yeu

Most outstanding creative concept and float design.

International: Coding For Veterans

Most outstanding float from outside the United States.

Isabella Coleman: City of Hope

Most outstanding presentation of color and color harmony through floral design.

Judges: The UPS Store

Most outstanding float design and dramatic impact.

Leishman Public Spirit: Cal Poly Universities

Most outstanding floral presentation from a non-commercial participant.

Mayor: City of Alhambra

Most outstanding float from a participating city.

Past President: Visit Mississippi

Most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and non-floral materials.

President: Western Asset

Most outstanding use and presentation of flowers.

Princess: City of Torrance

Most outstanding floral presentation among entries 35 feet and under in length.

Queen: Shriners Children's

Most outstanding presentation of roses.

Showmanship: Trader Joe's

Most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment.

Theme: Pasadena Humane/Hill's Pet Nutrition

Most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade theme.

Tournament Volunteer: Rotary

Most outstanding floral presentation of the Rose Parade Theme among floats 35 feet and under in length.

Wrigley Legacy: Kaiser Permanente

Most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment.