See the list of Rose Parade float award winners for 2025

Two dozen flower-covered Rose Parade floats were awarded honors Wednesday morning by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses.
The 2025 Rose Parade float award winners were judged in a variety of categories, including the Sweepstakes Award for most beautiful entry. The highly coveted award presented since 1924 went to the San Diego Zoo.
Float scores are based on creative design, floral craftsmanship, artistic merit, computerized animation, thematic interpretation, floral and color presentation, and dramatic impact. Judges reviewed each float at sessions before the New Year's Day parade on Colorado Boulevard.
Banners for each award winners were carried in the parade, which features nearly 40 total floats. Some are sponsored by Southern California cities and others are backed by businesses and organizations like UPS, Trader Joe's, the San Diego Zoo, Pasadena Humane, Kiwanis International and Kaiser Permanente. Universal Pictures also entered a float celebrating "Wicked" with nods to the production's star characters -- Glinda and Elphaba.
After the parade, the floats will go on display at the Floatfest at Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards, where spectators can get a close-up loo. The Floatfest will be open from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The Floatfest will open at 7 a.m. Thursday for seniors and people with disabilities.
Here are the 2025 award winners.
Sweepstakes: San Diego Zoo
Most beautiful entry encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment.
Americana: ELKS U.S.A
Most outstanding depiction of national treasures and traditions.
Animation: City of Burbank
Most outstanding use of animation.
Bob Hope Humor: Boys & Girls Club
Most whimsical and amusing float.
Crown City Innovator: La Canada Flintridge
Most outstanding use of imagination, innovation and technology.
Director: Explore Louisiana
Most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials.
Extraordinaire: One Legacy Donate Life
Most extraordinary float.
Fantasy: City of South Pasadena
Most outstanding display of fantasy and imagination.
Founder: Downey Rose Float Assoc.
Most outstanding float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization.
Golden State: Sierra Madre Rose Float Assoc.
Most outstanding depiction of life in California.
Grand Marshal: Love 2 Yeu
Most outstanding creative concept and float design.
International: Coding For Veterans
Most outstanding float from outside the United States.
Isabella Coleman: City of Hope
Most outstanding presentation of color and color harmony through floral design.
Judges: The UPS Store
Most outstanding float design and dramatic impact.
Leishman Public Spirit: Cal Poly Universities
Most outstanding floral presentation from a non-commercial participant.
Mayor: City of Alhambra
Most outstanding float from a participating city.
Past President: Visit Mississippi
Most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and non-floral materials.
President: Western Asset
Most outstanding use and presentation of flowers.
Princess: City of Torrance
Most outstanding floral presentation among entries 35 feet and under in length.
Queen: Shriners Children's
Most outstanding presentation of roses.
Showmanship: Trader Joe's
Most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment.
Theme: Pasadena Humane/Hill's Pet Nutrition
Most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade theme.
Tournament Volunteer: Rotary
Most outstanding floral presentation of the Rose Parade Theme among floats 35 feet and under in length.
Wrigley Legacy: Kaiser Permanente
Most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment.