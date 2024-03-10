Pacific Beach

San Diego police investigate robbery, shooting at The Friendly in Pacific Beach

As the suspect was leaving in a vehicle, the suspect reportedly fired a shot at the business owner, and the bullet hit the building, according to the San Diego Police Department

By Danielle Smith

An up-close image of a San Diego Police Department cruiser on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
NBC 7

San Diego police are investigating a reported robbery and shooting at a popular burger spot in Pacific Beach on Sunday night.

The incident happened at The Friendly, located in the 1300 block of Garnet Avenue, around 10:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

As the suspect was leaving in a vehicle being driven by another person, the suspect reportedly fired a shot at the business owner, and the bullet hit the building, police said. The suspect then took off in the vehicle.

As of 11 p.m., no one was in custody, SDPD said.

No injuries were reported, according to the police department.

It is unclear if the robbery targeted a person at the business or the business itself.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Pacific BeachCrime and Courts
