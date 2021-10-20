San Diego

Roads to Close as 2021 Rock ‘n' Roll San Diego Marathon Returns

Most road closures will be happening from 5:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The marathon and half marathon both begin at 6:45 a.m. 

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon is running back after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.

The series of races will take place on Sunday, Oct. 24 and a 5K will be taking place at Balboa Park on Saturday, Oct. 23. More than 10,000 runners are expected along with spectators.

From Mission Bay Park to Fashion Valley and Friars Road to Golden Hill, traffic will be impacted by the annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. 

Here are what roads will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 24:

Most road closures will be happening from 5:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., but race organizers said roads will reopen as the last participant passes and course materials are removed.

San Diegans can expect delays and heavy traffic near the Waterfront. Portions of northbound State Route 163 will close on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Commuters will see signs along State Route 163 warning them in advance that the northbound side of the highway will be closed from B street to Friars Road early Sunday due to the marathon's course. The southbound lanes of SR-163 will stay open to I-5. 

Road closures include:

  • Ash Street from N Harbor Dr. and 1st Avenue
  • 5th Avenue between B Street and Ash Street
  • B Street between 17th Street and 11th Avenue

Here is the list of closures including the times they will begin and end:

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21089309-sd__21_road_closure_grid_final

Here is an interactive map of the closures:

For further details on closures and course maps, click here.

