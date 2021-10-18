Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk Returns to the Streets of San Diego

Determined to save lives and find the cures for breast cancer with every step, the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day Walk returns to San Diego Nov. 19-21, 2021.

Over the course of three days, participants will walk 60 miles (an average of 48,000 steps) throughout the streets of Del Mar, La Jolla, Pacific and Ocean Beaches, Mission Hills, Hillcrest, and San Diego-- the greatest distance one can go in the fight against breast cancer.

Participants each raise a minimum of $2,300 and walk 20 miles a day for three consecutive days, all while educating tens of thousands of people about breast health.

“The Susan G. Komen 3-day family is a community of men and women who are passionate advocates in the fight against breast cancer. Every person who participates in the 3-Day makes a difference in this fight with every step they take,” said Paula Schneider, Komen’s president and CEO, who is also a breast cancer survivor.

Throughout the weekend, residents will have the opportunity to encourage and cheer on 3-Day participants as they take on their 60-mile journey. Cheering stations, where community members can cheer for and support walkers, will be indicated along the 3-Day walking route.

"We are so honored to have such an amazing community alongside us and we are thankful for the partnership San Diego has shown us for so many years,” said Schneider.

The funds raised have helped support the Komen vision to end breast cancer forever, contributing to the organizations more than $1.1 billion investment in breakthrough research and more than $2.3 billion for real-time support for those facing breast cancer today, through screening, diagnostics, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs.

Since 2003, the San Diego 3-Day has raised over $140 million in the fight to end breast cancer.

The 3-Day walk kicks off Friday, Nov. 19 at 6:45 a.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The walk ends Sunday, Nov. 21 at Waterfront Park. The last walker is expected to finish between 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

For updates throughout the San Diego 3-Day weekend, follow the event on Twitter. More information about the 3-Day Walk can be found here.