Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility Investigating Inmate Attack on 6 Officers

Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility (RJD) is investigating an inmate attack that left six officers and two inmates hospitalized Sunday afternoon.

At 3:55 p.m. approximately 20 inmates were on a facility recreation yard when some began an attack on six correctional officers, the facility said.

The inmates involved ignored commands from other officers to stop the violence. A warning shot was issued and stopped the attack. Additional officers responded thereafter.

A current investigation is ongoing to determine how many inmates participated in the attack. The facility said those involved could face charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Medical staff responded and treated the officers and inmates. The six officers suffered multiple injuries including stab wounds, lacerations and possible broken bones. They were transported to a local hospital, RJD said.

Two inmates involved were also transported to outside hospitals. Other inmates were treated at the prison's medical facility.

Several weapons were recovered at the scene, RJD said. The identity of those involved is not being released due to the ongoing investigation by the Investigative Services Unit.

"Inmates involved will be rehoused as appropriate, including being placed in the Administrative Segregation Unit. Movement will be limited at the prison to aid the investigation, and the Office of the Inspector General has been notified," RJD said in a release.