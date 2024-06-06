Retiring SDPD Chief Nisleit to hand over reigns in ceremonial walkout on final day

Retiring Police Chief David Nisleit Thursday will take his last walk out of the department to which he has given 36 years of service when he officially hands off the top position to recently selected Chief Scott Wahl.

Nisleit was the San Diego Police Department's 35th chief, appointed to that role on March 2, 2018, by then-mayor Kevin Faulconer. He replaced outgoing Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

On Thursday, Nisleit will exit the Police Headquarters lobby doors for the final time and turn over command to Wahl in a ceremony that will include his final walkout, final radio broadcast and a symbolic change of command -- a longtime SDPD tradition.

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the city of San Diego during my 36 years with the San Diego Police Department," Nisleit said when announcing his retirement.

Wahl, who has served as a patrolman in the SDPD's Southern Division and as a captain in the Northern Division in his 26-year career, was announced in March as Mayor Todd Gloria's pick to succeed Nisleit.

Gloria nominated Wahl from a pool of 56 candidates "following an extensive national search and interview process that included vetting by community and law enforcement leaders," according to the mayor's office.

"I'll just be honest with you, I'm full of emotion today," Wahl said before the final vote approving the SDPD veteran to the department's top position.

"I'm committed to being transparent, committed to being accountable for the words that come out of my mouth and the actions I take every single day. Thank you very much for this opportunity."