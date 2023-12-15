Retailers across the country are keeping a closer eye on self-checkout kiosks

Next time you’re hoping for a quick trip to the store, you may want to pack some patience.

That’s because retail and grocery stores across the nation are revising their self-checkout strategies. For example, at a San Diego Walmart, all self-checkout kiosks are now individually supervised by a clerk.

“It's sort of redundant,” said Nancy, a Walmart shopper. “You have someone doing the checkout when it's supposed to be self-checkout.”

Employees told us the changes were meant to curb theft, but Walmart says any changes to their self-check operations were in an attempt to provide customers with a better shopping experience.

Research from University of San Diego Professor Farhana Nusrat shows customers aren’t too happy with the technology.

“There are two things that made them less satisfied with self-checkout: the first one was how much effort they had to put in during the scanning and banning process,” said Nusrat, assistant professor with the Department of Marketing. “And another thing that a lot of the participants highlighted was how they feel like the machines are kind of taking over human jobs.”

Retail customers we spoke to reinforced the findings

“I just rather have someone else do it and then sometimes it just doesn't work or whatever,” said one customer.

“I'm old school,” said another customer. “I don't mind standing in line if it's short enough and I like the interaction with the cashier.”

Nusrat believes retail stores know this and that is in part why they are rethinking self-checkout, but she says another part is theft.

According to a study by a loan marketplace, at least 15% of shoppers have admitted to stealing from a self-checkout kiosk.

“I see it at other stores, people walking out and not paying or people thinking no one is watching,” said a Walmart customer.

So while stores are left to reassess self-checkout, customers can only wonder how it will impact their shopping.