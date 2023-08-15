Results: San Diego County District 4 Supervisor Special Election

This page will be updated with the latest unofficial results shared by the Registrar of Voters Office. Refresh to see the latest numbers.

Early results for the District 4 Supervisor Special Election in San Diego County are in. Here's where the tally stands as of 8:10 p.m.:

Democrat Monica Montgomery Steppe, San Diego City Council president pro team 40.71%

Democrat Janessa Goldbeck, Marine veteran and nonprofit organizer 25.51%

Republican Amy Reichert, founder of Reopen San Diego 28.67%

Republican Paul McQuigg, Marine veteran 5.11%



One more update is expected Tuesday night at 10 p.m. or later, according to the Registrar. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top-two candidates will advance to a runoff election Nov. 7. The successful candidate will fill the seat for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027.

NBC 7's Priya Sridhar breaks down the election night schedule, and spoke to voters about who they support to fill the seat.

How are votes being counted?

Results posted by the Registrar of Voters early Tuesday night include mail-in ballots received before Aug. 15 and early voting ballots submitted at vote centers Aug. 5 - Aug. 14.

Vote centers closed Tuesday at 8 p.m. and it could be later than 10 p.m. when all of the vote center ballots are counted. After Election Day, the Registrar will update results on Thursday and Friday, plus Monday, Wednesday and Friday of next week.

So far, 76,418 mail-in ballots and 567 vote center ballots have been counted, according to the Registrar's last update. Remaining vote center ballots will be counted as they are brought in from voting centers, according to the Registrar.

Still to count are likely thousands of mail ballots dropped off at vote centers and mail ballot drop box locations across the county on Election Day. As long as a mail ballot is postmarked on or before Election Day, it counts, according to the Registrar. The Registrar said it mailed nearly 400,000 ballots to voters in District 4.

Provisional ballots are also counted after Election Day, as are unsigned ballots or ballots with signatures that don't match as long as they are "cured," or corrected, by voters up to two days before the election results are certified.

The county has 30 days from Election Day to certify the election, but the Registrar said it doesn't expect it will need the full certification period. Until certification happens, all results posted by the Registrar are considered unofficial.