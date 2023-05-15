‘I Failed': Embattled County Supervisor Fletcher Issues Resignation Letter Amid Scandal

Nathan Fletcher was last spotted in public in San Diego more than 45 days ago.

On Monday, he sent out a letter announcing his resignation from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, an action previewed by Tweet in March.

Since he was last seen in public, around seven weeks ago, the man who held the District 4 seat on the Board of Supervisors has, he says, spent time out of state in a rehab clinic, being treated for a host of issues, including alcohol abuse and PTSD. While he was there, he was also collecting a paycheck from the county, as much as $26,000.

Nathan Fletcher and Grecia Figueroa

In a Sunday night bombshell in late March, Fletcher announced he would be going on leave for treatment. Two days later, he resigned as the head of the San Diego Metropolitan System.

That same day, a former MTS employee, Grecia Figueroa, filed suit, alleging that Fletcher groped her on two occasions and pursued a sexual relationship with her for months, leading to her abrupt firing on Feb. 6, the day Fletcher announced his state Senate candidacy. He has denied those charges in the past — and also again on Monday — when he sent out a letter to "Dear Constituents, Supporters, and Friends" that NBC 7 obtained on Monday.

"I own, unequivocally, the responsibility for making the mistake of engaging in consensual interactions with someone outside of my marriage," read the statement, in part, attributed to Fletcher. "And while I strenuously deny the allegations you have no doubt heard levied against me, I apologize for letting down so many people important to me — my family, staff, constituents, supporters and friends."

On March 29, Fletcher said he would be leaving office May 15, after he completed rehab.

Since Figueroa's suit was filed, NBC 7 reported on a second woman who has made allegations against the soon-to-be former county supervisor.

Fletcher's statement of denial on Monday echoed the first post-departure statement he made, referring to what occurred between him and Grecia Figueroa: "As a married man, my actions were unquestionably inappropriate, but they were consensual and often initiated by the plaintiff."

In a statement that came three days after announcing he would be checking into a treatment center, Fletcher said he "made a terrible mistake engaging in consensual interactions with someone outside my marriage" who, along with her attorney, is seeking "millions of dollars from me and my family with the threat of not only embarrassment but a willingness to lie about the circumstances and nature of the interactions."

On Monday, Fletcher's statement reiterated his belief that he would be exonerated by the legal system.

"Regarding the accusations against me: I am confident that when all communications are made public, including written messages and voice recordings, and the interactions and exchanges are fully revealed in a court of law under the penalty of perjury, the truth will present a very different reality. As a married man, my actions were unquestionably inappropriate, but they were consensual and often initiated by the plaintiff."

Also in the statement, the embattled politician briefly discussed his treatment during his absence.

"The last 45 days of treatment have been some of the hardest of my life. I had to confront my own failings and flaws along with working for the first time to address issues of childhood trauma, post-traumatic stress and alcohol abuse. Recovery and sobriety are a lifetime process, and I am committed to doing the ongoing work needed to ensure I become the father, husband and friend that those I love deserve."

Several local politicians, including Republican Amy Reichert, who lost to Fletcher for the District 4 seat, and Monica Montgomery Steppe, a Democrat currently serving on the San Diego City Council, have announced they would be running in the special election that will be held to replace Fletcher for the balance of his term.

Stephen Whitburn, another San Diego City Council member, was appointed the acting chair of the MTS back in the spring, He continues to serve in that role after failing to come up with enough votes from the MTS board when it met April 20 to select a permanent replacement for Fletcher.

NBC 7 has reached out to Figueroa's attorney for a reaction to Fletcher's resignation letter but has yet to hear back.

Fletcher's resignation does not become official until 5 p.m. on Monday.

A stunning fall from grace for County Supervisor Fletcher, who, until Tuesday, was on the MTS board, reports NBC 7's Priya Sridhar

FULL TEXT OF FLETCHER'S RESIGNATION LETTER

Today, I resigned my position as a Supervisor for the 4th District of San Diego County. I own, unequivocally, the responsibility for making the mistake of engaging in consensual interactions with someone outside of my marriage.

And while I strenuously deny the allegations you have no doubt heard levied against me, I apologize for letting down so many people important to me – my family, staff, constituents, supporters and friends. I failed to live to the standards I expect of myself, and those which are rightly demanded of our elected officials. I believe our representatives should be role models and held to the highest standards in both their public and personal lives in a way that honors the public’s trust and confidence. While no one is without flaws and mistakes, I fully accept that I did not live up to this standard, and my resignation is appropriate. You put your faith in me as your elected representative, and I let you down. For that, I am truly sorry.

Regarding the accusations against me: I am confident that when all communications are made public, including written messages and voice recordings, and the interactions and exchanges are fully revealed in a court of law under the penalty of perjury, the truth will present a very different reality. As a married man, my actions were unquestionably inappropriate, but they were consensual and often initiated by the plaintiff.

I fully support the independent investigation underway by MTS and know it will show that I had absolutely nothing to do with this individual's employment or termination. However, due process and legal proceedings do not move at the speed of public opinion, and this issue will take several years to fully resolve. It is most important that the vital work of the county government continue without distraction.

The last 45 days of treatment have been some of the hardest of my life. I had to confront my own failings and flaws, along with working for the first time to address issues of childhood trauma, post traumatic stress and alcohol abuse. Recovery and sobriety are a lifetime process, and I am committed to doing the ongoing work needed to ensure I become the father, husband and friend that those I love deserve.

I am humbled that my wife and family continue to stand by me during these difficult times. And I am blessed with a tremendous group of friends. Thank you to everyone who has reached out during this difficult time. I sincerely believe making mistakes, admitting your flaws and going through hardship does not cause you to lose friends, but, rather, shows you who they are. My family and friends deserve my full attention as I work to earn back their trust and confidence.

I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve the 4th District and all county residents over the last four years, and will carry immense pride for the progress made and challenges confronted in that time. The ownership of these successes – particularly in the areas of behavioral health, child welfare, and juvenile justice – rightfully and completely belong to those members of our community who have demanded such changes, as well as the county workers who I know will faithfully implement them. I will always regret the circumstances of my departure, but more than anything, I will forever remain a fan of the work of our county government. The mission and purpose of serving those most in need is so much greater and more enduring than any one flawed individual.

I wish you all the very best in the future.

Sincerely,

Nathan Fletcher