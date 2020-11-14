Restaurants Struggle With Outdoor Dining Amid Heater Shortage

Because restaurants are now only allowed to seat customers outdoors and temperatures are dipping, once again, business owners are scrambling to adapt. That's especially the case now, with the apparent shortage of outdoor equipment like patio heaters.

The Red Rooster has been in the neighborhood for 58 years. To locals, it's known as “Oceanside's Best Kept Secret”. But what COVID-19 has done to the iconic business is no secret at all.

“I can't keep going at this rate for months and months,” said Sara Thames, owner of Red Rooster.

Thames says restrictions brought on by the pandemic have cut revenue significantly and now being forced to operate outdoors she fears the restaurant won't make it.

“It's 40 degrees out [at night], people are not going to want to come,” said Thames. “It's devastating.

In hopes of saving her restaurant, Thames has been scrambling to find outdoor heaters. But, unfortunately, availability on them is undetermined at this time.

“Right now you can't get a heater anywhere, nationwide,” said Thames. “Right now the delivery on them is at the end of February, end of March. That's not going to do anyone any good for the next few months.”

So in an effort to help the struggling industry, Oceanside locals Janice Hernandez and her fiance Al Rosenstein have found a way to get restaurants what they need.

“I noticed my neighbor had a heater in the backyard and she wasn't using it," said Hernandez.

The couple has helped connect seven restaurants with residents willing to lend their personal outdoor heaters.

“[We] love helping other people, we’re all in this together and it's a great opportunity to help,” said Rosentine.

If you’re interested in helping, you can contact them at janicejj1007@aol.com