Rescuers Race Against Time, Tide to Save Trapped, Submerged Man in Oceanside

Calls for help from a man trapped at Buccaneer Beach were answered over the weekend by a good Samaritan and rescuers from the Oceanside and Carlsbad fire departments.

"To put it plainly, the Oceanside Fire Department saved this man’s life," the department said in a news release sent out over the weekend. "Firefighters were completely soaked by the crashing waves and time was running out with the incoming tide."

The good Samaritan heard the cries of the man, who is in his 40s, around 2:30 a.m. and ran over to help, finding him trapped -- he had slipped and got his arm wedged in a gap between boulders near the 1500 block of South Pacific Street. The good Samaritan was unable to pull the man to safety, however, so a call to 911 was placed at 2:47 a.m., with Oceanside's Engine 212 arriving seven minutes later.

Making a difficult rescue much more dire for the firefighters was the fact that they were in a race against the incoming tide. As the first-responders worked to free the man from the rocks, waves began to crash on the beach around the victim and his rescuers, with the trapped man eventually becoming fully submerged.

"We were constantly up to water right here," Oceanside firefighter/paramedic David Pepsny recalled to NBC 7 on Tuesday at the scene, gesturing halfway up his face, with the side of his head parallel with the ground. "... and so he would just completely disappear underwater and then just come back and f---ing pleading, you know?"

Quick-thinking firefighters were able to supply the man with a SCUBA tank and regulator, however, giving him lifesaving oxygen as the incoming waves covered him.

Something, though, went wrong at this point, and the trapped man lost consciousness and was unable to keep the regulator seated on his mouth. Just before all was lost, however, the firefighters were able to wrap the man in webbing and used that to pull him free from the rocks and paramedics were able to resuscitate the drowned man.

The unidentified man was brought to Scripps La Jolla hospital for treatment after the incident. Pepsny placed a call to the man on Tuesday and was told that the man was expected to be released soon.

"Great teamwork and reliance on training helped produce a successful outcome," OFD said in its news release. "The Oceanside Fire Department would like to remind the public that walking or playing on the large rock 'walls' along our beaches is dangerous and people should refrain from doing so."