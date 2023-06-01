Rescue Underway After Construction Worker Falls in Partially-Collapsed Trench in National City

A rescue team has been working for hours to free a construction worker who was stuck in a trench at a National City construction site Thursday night.

The worker fell 6 to 10 feet into the trench at around 9:15 p.m. Dirt caved in and buried him from the stomach down, according to National City Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal, Robert Hernandez. The worker was stuck standing up and wasn't injured, Chief Hernandez said.

The worker was still stuck as of 12 a.m. Hernandez called the rescue a “step-by-step, slow process," but hoped the worker would be able to climb a ladder out of the trench on his own once his legs were uncovered.

The worker was at one point buried up to his abdomen but other workers on the construction crew were able to remove some dirt before firefighters arrived, Hernandez said.

Rescue team members from the National City, San Diego and Chula Vista fire departments were using several different tools to try and free the worker, including pullies and a high-powered vacuum in an attempt to suck away the dirt covering the worker's lower legs, according to Hernandez.

The rescue team had called on National City's Public Works Department to bring out an even stronger vacuum, Hernandez added.

Hernandez said he would order a 24-hour pause on work at the site after the rescue so the city and the company could investigate and reassure the safety of the site.

The worker was part of a crew contracted by the city on a planned sewer project, according to Hernandez. Safety vests worn by other workers at the scene said Ortiz Corporation. NBC 7 reached out to the company for comment and was told to reach out during normal business hours.