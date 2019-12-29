Reports of Power Outage After Car Crash

There are reports of a power outage near Serra Mesa after a car hit a power pole on Sunday afternoon.

A car hit a power pole on Murray Ridge Road and Chalar Street around 12:13 p.m., San Diego Police said.

NBC 7 reached out to San Diego Gas and Electric and they confirmed 318 customers were without power in Mission Valley, Clairemont, Linda Vista, Kearny Mesa, and Tierrasanta due to a vehicle coming in contact with a power pole.

SDG&E could not confirm if it was the crash reported on Murray Ridge Road and Chalar Street.

It was first reported 2,894 residents were without power, but by 1 p.m. majority of the power was restored.

The driver was not injured in the crash, police said. The street was blocked.

SDG&E hopes to restore power by 5:30 p.m.