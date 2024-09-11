Remembrance ceremonies and more events commemorate 9/11 in San Diego

The San Diego community is coming together with events, memorials and more to observe the 23nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Here are some commemorative events happening across San Diego County on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks:

Wednesday 9/11 Commemoration Events

County Supervisor Joel Anderson will hold a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the County Administration Center's east plaza, 1600 Pacific Highway, at 7:30 a.m. The event is described as a "heartfelt tribute to those who perished, to the resilience of the survivors, and the heroism of the first responders and all who came together in the face of adversity," according to a statement from Anderson's office.

The University of San Diego will host its annual 9/11 Remembrance and Interfaith Prayer for Peace at the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice theater, 5555 Marian Way at 8 a.m.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Diego Field Office will briefly halt northbound traffic operations at the land ports of entry to commemorate the anniversary of the attacks at 5:46 a.m. The following ports of entry will participate; San Ysidro Port of Entry, Otay Mesa Port of Entry, Tecate Port of Entry, Calexico East and West Ports of Entry, and Andrade Port of Entry. Normal traffic operations will resume immediately following the brief ceremony.

To honor the bravery and sacrifice of firefighters and police officers, the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce, Seven Mile Casino and spokesman Pedro Anaya have teamed up with local businesses to provide free breakfast, lunch and dinner to every fire and police station in Chula Vista, Bonita and Imperial Beach.

Other events around the country

Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 23nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Commemorations stretch from the attack sites — at New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden, on the last Sept. 11 of his term and likely his half-century political career, is headed with Harris to the ceremonies in New York, in Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon, the three sites where commercial jets crashed after al-Qaida operatives took them over on Sept. 11, 2001.