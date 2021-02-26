Remains of Missing Man, 47, Found in Remote Dulzura-Area Terrain

Human remains discovered this week in back-country terrain in the Dulzura area are those of a 47-year-old man who disappeared late last year, authorities announced Friday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents came across the body of Christopher Parkhurst of Campo on Thursday off the 1800 block of Barrett Lake Road, about five miles northwest of Tecate, sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

The cause of Parkhurst's death was not immediately clear.

The family of Parkhurst, who was diabetic and recently had suffered a stroke, reported him missing Jan. 3.

Aided by dozens of community volunteers, sheriff's personnel conducted several inconclusive searches for Parkhurst around the 23000 block of Horizon View Drive in Potrero, where the last known sighting of him occurred Dec. 23.

Parkhurst's body was found in a rugged area about a mile northwest of the perimeter of the search area, Seiver said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of Parkhurst's remains and will seek to determine his cause of death.

