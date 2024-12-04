Remains found may be San Diego teen who vanished in Tijuana in 2019, family says

The family of a San Diego teen who disappeared while visiting family in Tijuana more than five years ago says remains have been found that they believe are his.

Erick Carrillo was 19 years old in May 2019 when he vanished. For five years, his father Eddy Carrillo has organized searches of mass graves across Baja California.

He formed the “Todos Somos Erick Carrillo” collective, which he said has looked for more than 23,000 people who have been reported missing. Over five years, Eddy Carrillo said the group has found more than 1,600 people, both dead and alive.

On Tuesday, Eddy Carrillo said remains had been found, saying in Spanish that he had been losing hope — but for the first time in years, he felt confident in saying that he believed it was his son.

The bones were found Nov. 7, according to the Tijuana prosecutor’s office. Eddy Carrillo said they were found alongside remains identified as Erick Carrillo’s friend, and with a brown jacket unique to his son.

Erick Carrillo's brother said learning of the news felt heartbreaking, but he was glad that their search efforts helped so many people who needed it as well.

The prosecutor’s office said it was awaiting the results of DNA testing to confirm the identity of the remains, which it expected by Friday.