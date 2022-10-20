weather

Record-High Temps Reported in Parts of San Diego County

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An October heat wave brought record-high temperatures in parts of San Diego County, the National Weather Service is reporting Thursday.

It was 90 in Oceanside Harbor on Wednesday, breaking the record of 82 set in 1977.

San Diego News

Padres 8 hours ago

On Friar: Padres Rally for Crucial Comeback Win, Head to Philly With NLCS Tied

Encinitas 12 hours ago

‘I Thought I Was Going to Die': Victim Speaks in Court to Man Who Struck Him With a U-Haul Truck

It was 98 in Vista, breaking the record of 95 set in 1964.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was 98 in Chula Vista, breaking the record of 92 set in 1940.

In Lake Cuyamaca, a high minimum temperature record was broken on Wednesday. It was 57 in Lake Cuyamaca, breaking the record of 54 set in 2018.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

weatherSan DiegoSan Diego Countyforecastheat wave
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us