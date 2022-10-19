‘I Thought I Was Going to Die': Victim Speaks in Court to Man Who Struck Him With a U-Haul Truck

On Wednesday afternoon Christian Davis, 31, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for slamming a U-haul truck into a group of people in front of an Encinitas bar in March 2020. Judge Hames E. Simmons Jr. sentenced Davis to 18 years in state prison plus time served for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and DUI with multiple victims.

One of those people who were hit by Davis was in court Wednesday and shared a powerful victim impact statement. Dane Crimmins was 23 years old and about to graduate college that spring, but he says his whole life changed when Davis hit him and nearly destroyed his leg.

"On March 1, 2020, Christian Davis ruined my life," Crimmins said. "I remember being pummeled by a U-haul and I saw my leg flopping around dangling in the air like a limp fish and I thought I was going to die."

Crimmins was among the group of people who were badly injured. Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments when Davis slammed the rented U-haul truck into a crowd of people right outside of the Encinitas bar SHELTER. The Sheriff's Department said Davis was drunk when he got into the truck after he was kicked out of the bar.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Three people were injured as a result, including Crimmins who underwent emergency surgery, a 24-year-old who was sent to the ICU and a 23-year-old treated for minor injuries.

Davis made direct threats to the security guards at the bar when he was being escorted out, telling them "You are going to regret this, I'm going to come back and kill you," according to the District Attorney's Office.

The aftermath resulted in a painful and long recovery for Crimmins, who shared in court how lucky Davis is that he is alive as Davis will not get to spend the rest of his life in prison.

"I can never play sports again with my friends, never be able to play a game of basketball or play football or be able to fully defend myself, I'll never be able to dance with a woman," said Crimmins.

Judge Simmons addressed Crimmins and told him his life was not ruined but modified, and shared how he’s become stronger because of this. The judge said he hopes Crimmins' story teaches others the danger of drinking and driving.

In addition to his prison sentence, Davis was also ordered to pay a fee to the victim restitution fund.