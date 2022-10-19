Padres

On Friar: Padres Rally for Crucial Comeback Win, Head to Philly With NLCS Tied

They overcame a 4-0 deficit to avoid a 2-0 series deficit.

By Darnay Tripp

The Padres rallied for a come from behind win to beat the Phillies 8-5. Darnay and Todd break down their offensive resurgence which started with homers from Brandon Drury and Josh Bell and continued with another timely five-run inning. They look back at key moments and key contributors, and an amazing - and awkward - moment for the Nola family.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego PadresOn FriarManny MachadoBlake Snell
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us