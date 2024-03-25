Recent North San Diego County home burglaries rise to about 20: Police

The number of cases in an ongoing series of residential burglaries that have victimized residents of Mira Mesa, Rancho Bernardo and Rancho Penasquitos in recent weeks has reached about 20, authorities reported Monday.

The perpetrators of the crimes -- believed to be related due to the thieves' methods of operation -- generally target homes on street corners, entering them through rear sliding-glass doors, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"In several cases, the glass on the door(s) was broken to gain entry," SDPD Lt. David Bautista said. "In at least one instance, the sliding- glass door was left unsecured, allowing the (burglars) to enter."

The thieves ransack the victims' houses, grabbing cash, jewelry and safes, according to police. In one case, a surveillance camera captured images of the burglars loading a large stolen lockbox into what appeared to be a small late-model SUV, Bautista said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

