Recent Cathedral Catholic Graduate Sings Her Heart Out on ‘The Voice'

A recent Cathedral Catholic High School grad is one of the newest members of “Team Camila” on the hit NBC show “The Voice.”

Just days after donning her cap and gown and receiving her diploma, Ava Lynn Thuresson headed to Los Angeles to sing her heart out for a spot on the show.

“I could not have asked for a better summer experience after I graduated high school,” Thuresson said. “You know, some people go on trips, some people do internships, jobs, everything like that, and it was just the craziest experience after high school.”

One experience that is about to get even crazier for the college freshman at UC Berkeley, now that the secret she has been keeping all summer is out.

Her Blind Audition aired Monday night.

Ava Lynn sang a stylized version of “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears. She said she was pretty nervous beforehand, but her nerves started to fall away as soon as she started singing.

“I’d practiced it so many times, it really did feel a little bit more natural,” she said.

Two of the judges turned around – John Legend and Camila Cabello, but ultimately, she decided to join “Team Camila.”

“I connected a lot to her, you know, just being a young female. I felt like it really made sense for me as an artist,” she said. “But also, as a person. I felt like I could really relate to her and listen to her advice.”

Up next, Ava Lynn will go head-to-head with one of her teammates in the Battle Rounds.

To find out how she does, be sure to watch “The Voice” Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m., on NBC 7.