Ignite San Diego
Shining the spotlight on local businesses making an impact in your neighborhood
Food donations

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, ProduceGood to Help Food Insecure

The harvest of the resort's lemon and Valencia orange groves will be divided and delivered to organizations that will give the fruit to locals in need

By Mariel Concepcion - SDBJ Staff

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa and its local nonprofit partner, ProduceGood, will harvest the resort’s on-property citrus groves of lemons and Valencia oranges to continue to help the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a press release, once picked, the harvest will be divided and delivered to the Community Resource Center and Kitchen for Good in San Diego, which will then provide it to the food-insecure in the county.

“At Rancho Valencia, we are passionate about giving back to those in need, and this partnership with Produce Good allows us to assist in alleviating food insecurity in our community,” said Coni Thornburg, general manager at Rancho Valencia.

Local

San Diego County Apr 12

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Over 1,800 Cases, No New Deaths

gun violence 2 mins ago

Nearly 50 Gun Violence Restraining Orders Served in SD Since Start of March

ProduceGood is a conduit between growers and food banks and supply both San Diego Food Bank and Feeding San Diego with thousands of pounds of citrus and avocados through its Orchard Upcycler program. In the past year, Rancho Valencia and ProduceGood have harvested almost 1,000 pounds of lemons from the resort’s on-property citrus groves.

The Business Journal is the premier business publication in San Diego. Every day online and each Monday in print, the Business Journal reports on how local business operate and why businesses leaders make the decisions they do. Every story is a dose of insight into how to run a better, more efficient, more profitable business.

This article tagged under:

Food donationsCovid-19ProduceGoodRancho Valencia Resort
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us