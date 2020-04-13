Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, ProduceGood to Help Food Insecure

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa and its local nonprofit partner, ProduceGood, will harvest the resort’s on-property citrus groves of lemons and Valencia oranges to continue to help the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a press release, once picked, the harvest will be divided and delivered to the Community Resource Center and Kitchen for Good in San Diego, which will then provide it to the food-insecure in the county.

“At Rancho Valencia, we are passionate about giving back to those in need, and this partnership with Produce Good allows us to assist in alleviating food insecurity in our community,” said Coni Thornburg, general manager at Rancho Valencia.

ProduceGood is a conduit between growers and food banks and supply both San Diego Food Bank and Feeding San Diego with thousands of pounds of citrus and avocados through its Orchard Upcycler program. In the past year, Rancho Valencia and ProduceGood have harvested almost 1,000 pounds of lemons from the resort’s on-property citrus groves.

