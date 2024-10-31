Firefighter hurt in Rancho Bernardo-area house fire

A fire damaged a Rancho Bernardo-area home and left a firefighter injured Wednesday, authorities said.

The blaze began spreading through the two-story single-family house in the 11600 block of Via Firul shortly after 2 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the attic. After about 30 minutes, part of the roof collapsed and firefighters were forced out of the house.

It took crews over an hour to subdue the flames, the city agency reported.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The hurt firefighter was taken to the UC San Diego Burn Center with minor injuries, SDFD Battalion Chief Mark Reece said.

Two people who were inside the home when the fire started were able to make it out safely. The battalion chief said Red Cross will be assisting the family.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, SDFD said.