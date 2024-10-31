Rancho Bernardo

Firefighter hurt in Rancho Bernardo-area house fire

The firefighter was taken to the UC San Diego Burn Center with minor injuries, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire damaged a Rancho Bernardo-area home and left a firefighter injured Wednesday, authorities said.

The blaze began spreading through the two-story single-family house in the 11600 block of Via Firul shortly after 2 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the attic. After about 30 minutes, part of the roof collapsed and firefighters were forced out of the house.

It took crews over an hour to subdue the flames, the city agency reported.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The hurt firefighter was taken to the UC San Diego Burn Center with minor injuries, SDFD Battalion Chief Mark Reece said.

Two people who were inside the home when the fire started were able to make it out safely. The battalion chief said Red Cross will be assisting the family.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, SDFD said.

Local

Daylight Saving Time Oct 7

Daylight saving time is ending. Why are we still ‘falling back' anyway?

Decision 2024 1 hour ago

San Diego County voters consider almost 2 dozen school bond measures this election

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

Rancho Bernardo
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us