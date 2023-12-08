ramona

Ramona man fatally shot on Tuesday night is ID'd; killer yet to be caught

A homicide investigation kicked off Tuesday night in Ramona after deputies found a victim inside a pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds

By City News Service

The Ramona shooting scene
NBC 7

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Friday identified the man who was shot and killed inside a vehicle earlier this week in Ramona.

Angel Jauregui, 35, of Ramona died at a hospital, according to SDSD.

NBC 7's Dave Summers heard from neighbors worried about a possible killer on the loose.

A neighbor in the area of the intersection of state Route 78 and Haverford Road called sheriff's dispatch at around 11:24 p.m. Tuesday and said she heard multiple gunshots, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said after the shooting.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Deputies responded to the intersection and located a vehicle and Jauregui, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the lieutenant.

Deputies provided medical aid and Jauregui was taken to a hospital by paramedics, but he died at the hospital at around 12:15 that night.

The circumstances of the shooting were still under investigation and there was no suspect information, Jarjura said.

Local

4S Ranch 10 hours ago

San Diego police sergeant shot in head, suspect killed in 4S Ranch: SDSO

Crime and Courts 11 hours ago

Community rallies after thieves take pet store owner's toy drive donations

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to call the sheriff's homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or, after-hours, at 858-565-5200. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

ramona
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us