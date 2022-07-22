Sheriff Deputies Searching for Missing Julian Man

Sheriff's deputies were searching Tuesday for a 76-year-old man who failed to return home from an afternoon walk near Pine Hills.

Terry Hughes has light hair and is 6-foot-1, but he walks with a dramatic hunch, that makes him appear about 5-foot-2, sheriff's officials said.

He was believed to be near Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls after going for a walk in the area sometime Monday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Hikers in the area of Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls are encouraged to keep an eye out for Terry. If you live in the and it is safe to do, please check you property for Terry. He has been missing since yesterday afternoon after going for a walk in the area. — Ramona Substation (@SDSORamona) July 19, 2022

Search-and-rescue teams were searching trails and roads in the area.

Anyone with information on Hughes is asked to call 911.