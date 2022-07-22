missing

Sheriff Deputies Searching for Missing Julian Man

By City News Service

San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Sheriff's deputies were searching Tuesday for a 76-year-old man who failed to return home from an afternoon walk near Pine Hills.

Terry Hughes has light hair and is 6-foot-1, but he walks with a dramatic hunch, that makes him appear about 5-foot-2, sheriff's officials said.

He was believed to be near Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls after going for a walk in the area sometime Monday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Search-and-rescue teams were searching trails and roads in the area.

Anyone with information on Hughes is asked to call 911.

This article tagged under:

missingJULIAN
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us