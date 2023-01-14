rain

Rainy Weather Shelter Program Opens for Homeless in San Diego

Shelter from the rain for San Diegans experiencing homelessness has been activated

By City News Service

Rain on an umbrella
Getty Images

Four inclement weather shelters for San Diegans experiencing homelessness will be activated Saturday by the San Diego Housing Commission.

Inclement Weather Shelter Programs:

The shelters will open starting Saturday afternoon at the following locations:

  • Joan Kroc Center, can take up to 45 adults and an additional 10 beds for families with minor children and/or single women
  • Paul Mirabile Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., can accept up to 40 adults with check-in at 4 p.m. Saturday and throughout the night until full. Check-out is at 5 a.m. Sunday
  • Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., can take up to 28 adults with check-in at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday or until full. Check- out is at 6:30 a.m. Sunday
  • San Diego Rescue Mission, 120 Elm St., can take up to 10 single women with check-in at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and throughout the night until full. Check-out is at 7 a.m. Sunday

The program is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, city of San Diego and the shelters.

