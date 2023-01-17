storm

Rainstorms Are Boosting San Diego's Water Supplies — But It's Not Enough

Local reservoirs are seeing increased water levels after San Diego's severe storms

By Joe Little

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Diego’s recent rainstorms was a much-needed boost to 24 reservoirs around the county.

“We talk about often as pennies from the sky and yesterday was millions from the sky,” smiled Carlos Quintero, the General Manager for the Sweetwater Authority.

Quintero said the Sweetwater Reservoir in Spring Valley collected about 1,700 acre-feet of water on Monday alone.

“That is about 10% of all of our water supply for one year in one day,” he beamed. “It was a big day.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Quintero added that the free water translates into saving for customers.

“Those water sources are cheaper. So, it really benefits the bottom line for our customers,” Quintero said.

Sweetwater Authority also owns the Loveland Reservoir. That one only receives water from rain and water runoff. Quintero said Loveland’s capacity was down to below 3% before the recent storms. As of Tuesday, it was above 12%.

Local

electricity 2 hours ago

$51.3M Erased From Overdue SDG&E Bills. Here's How to Check Your Bill

nbc 7 responds 2 hours ago

After the Storm, What Exactly Does Your Insurance Cover?

The City of San Diego owns four reservoirs that also solely rely on rain and water runoff. According to the city’s online water level report, those four reservoirs captured more than 6,000 acre-feet of water in the past month. That’s enough water for roughly 6,000 homes for a year!

However, Quintero warned that the recent storms do not resolve California’s drought issues.

“It is helpful, but it doesn’t solve all of our water problems,” he added.

This article tagged under:

stormSan Diegorainwaterdrought
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us