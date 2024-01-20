Rain complicating future of access trail to Encinitas' Beacon's Beach

One week after a bluff collapse near Beacon’s Beach in Encinitas, local leaders are assessing the impact of the collapse and how the wet weather could complicate matters.

“I do have experts that have let me know that one of the big challenges is the rainy season and the impact that the moisture has on the soils and the formation of the rock that holds that bluff up,” Mayor of Encinitas Tony Kranz said.

The future of the trail near Beacon’s Beach in Encinitas will be decided soon.

“We're hoping to have a better idea within the next couple of weeks," Kranz said. "But there's a point at which you have to make the decision to continue to limit access until it does stabilize. With the experts that we have looking at it, that's going to inform the decisions that get made. There's no sense in rushing to shore it up and reopen it only to see it all tumble down again."

People in the community are already planning their future enjoying the views near Beacon’s Beach.

“We will see what they come up with. We will check out what they build because we’re not going to stop coming back here,” Andie Naugler said.