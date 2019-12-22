Rain Coming to San Diego for Christmas Holiday

Two storms are making their way to San Diego that would be bringing rain and snow over the Christmas holiday, the National Weather Service said.

Rain will begin as early as Monday morning, followed by lingering showers on Tuesday, NBC 7’s weather forecaster Lauren Coronado said.

“Coming 9 a.m. Monday is when the county will really get hit by that rain,” Coronado said.

Two systems remain on track for this week. Bulk of rain will fall Monday, and late Christmas Day into Thursday. Snow will affect mountain locations.



Fairly typical, run-of-the-mill storms. Between the two, coastal areas may pick up 1-2.5". #CAwx pic.twitter.com/iEo1K0lfsY — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 22, 2019

On Christmas Day, another storm moves in making for a wet Wednesday and Thursday, Coronado said.

Re-posting the latest radar forecast for #SoCal. Look for the rain to develop late this evening over Orange/Riverside/SanBern Counties, spreading into San Diego by Monday morning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bt7SSXgaxy — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 22, 2019

Between the two storms, coastal areas may pick up to 1 inch to 2.5 inches of rain. Snow is expected between 5,000 to 6,000 feet and 4-12 inches of snow is expected above 6,000 feet, NWS said.