Rail Closures Planned For Weekend

The closure of the coastal rail line from Solana Beach to Sorrento Valley will take effect this weekend as crews work on critical repairs along the Del Mar Bluffs.

The closure will start at midnight on Saturday, Dec. 14, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.

SANDAG along with the North County Transit District (NCTD) crews will install approximately 80 feet of concrete lagging along the rail line between Sea Grove Park and 15th Street in Del Mar. Concrete lagging will serve as a retaining wall after a section of the support columns became exposed due to erosion, SANDAG said.

The rail closure will affect three rail services including, a segment of the Los Angeles-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN), NCTD Coaster, and Amtrack.

NCTD will provide a bus bridge for passengers between the Solana Beach and Santa Fe Depot stations.

Northbound COASTER passengers who board the COASTER south of Solana Beach station will be bussed all the way to Oceanside Transit Center. Passengers between Solana Beach station and Oceanside Transit Center going north will be served by the train per the regular schedule.

For schedule and alternate routes, visit GoNCTD.com or Amtrak.com.