Raging Flames Rip Through City Heights Home

Raging flames ripped through a home in City Heights Sunday night as more than five dozen personnel were called to the scene of the firefight.

The blaze sparked at around 9:40 p.m. at a home along the 4100 block of Manzanita Drive, near Poppy Place. The San Diego Police Department tweeted images of the flames consuming the home as embers flew.

A vacant Single-family home fully engulfed at 4000￼ Manzanita Drive. Officers evacuated near by residence. Manzanita Dr. & Poppy Pl are currently closed. pic.twitter.com/sgYG8cwCuq — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) April 6, 2020

Officers evacuated a nearby home.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said, at the fire’s peak, 66 personnel were assigned to the fight. This included eight engines, a helicopter, several battalion chiefs, two medics, and a fire investigator, plus help from the National City Fire Department.

Officials were able to contain the flames just after 10:15 p.m. Crews secured gas lines and began the mop-up process.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.