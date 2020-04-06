SDPD

Raging Flames Rip Through City Heights Home

At its peak, 66 personnel were assigned to help battle the blaze on Manzanita Drive Sunday night

By Monica Garske

San Diego Police Department/Twitter

Raging flames ripped through a home in City Heights Sunday night as more than five dozen personnel were called to the scene of the firefight.

The blaze sparked at around 9:40 p.m. at a home along the 4100 block of Manzanita Drive, near Poppy Place. The San Diego Police Department tweeted images of the flames consuming the home as embers flew.

Officers evacuated a nearby home.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said, at the fire’s peak, 66 personnel were assigned to the fight. This included eight engines, a helicopter, several battalion chiefs, two medics, and a fire investigator, plus help from the National City Fire Department.

Local

San Diego County 24 hours ago

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Over 1.3K Total Cases, 19 Total Deaths

Insight Podcast Apr 5

LISTEN: What It’s Like to Fight COVID-19

Officials were able to contain the flames just after 10:15 p.m. Crews secured gas lines and began the mop-up process.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

SDPDCity HeightsSDFDhouse fireManzanita Drive
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us