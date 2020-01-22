Philippines

Dirty Birds Donating Wing Profits to Help Victims of Volcano Eruption in Philippines

By Leloba Seitshiro-Harshey

Dirty Birds Bar and Grill in the College Area.
A San Diego restaurant chain is raising money to help people in the Philippines affected by a devastating volcanic eruption.

Dirty Birds is donating 20% of Wednesday profits to help people who lost their homes and to people who can't make money right now to support their families.

Known for their chicken wings, Dirty Birds has four locations in San Diego County.

The Taal volcano erupted 10 days ago on the Philippine island of Luzon, about 40 miles south of Manila.

The eruption sent ash and steam into the air and forced thousands of people to evacuate. The volcano’s activity has slowed but scientists warn that doesn't mean the worst is over.

Councilmember Chris Cate is behind the relief effort, as are other Filipino community members like professional skateboarder Willy Santos.

"The poverty is just...like you wouldn't believe it,” Santos said. “You see it on tv but when you're actually there it's like oh my goodness, people live like this?"

