Racist, hateful public comments flood San Diego City Council meeting

In a distressing turn of events during a recent San Diego City Council meeting, multiple anonymous callers flooded the assembly with hateful and racist remarks.

“I'm just not going to accept that, sir," said Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe as she interrupted one of the public comment callers. "If you can make your point without being offensive, that's fine, otherwise I'm just going to go to the next speaker."

While public comment sessions are typically reserved for discussions related to city topics, these callers appeared more interested in promoting hate.

“The racist and bigoted calls we got at the city council yesterday were deeply saddening but not surprising. We have been pushing really hard to stand against hate crimes in the City of San Diego for many years," said Councilmember Raul Campillo.

The comments to the council were made using Zoom calling, an option the city adopted during the pandemic, and one that allows people to keep their identity hidden.

“This was clearly coordinated and they were speaking on multiple items, on nonagenda public comment, the three items we had in the afternoon, and the item we had in the morning,” said Campillo.

Campillo said the city has seen an increase in hateful behavior, not only in council chambers but also in emails sent to them. Recently, antisemitic flyers were reported on cars across San Diego.

Currently, Campillo is working on new legislation that would make littering such offensive materials a misdemeanor.

“People are trying to intimidate and stir fear in the community and we are going to do what we can to make sure that doesn't happen," said Campillo.

He also emphasized that the council reserves the right to halt public comment that strays from the agenda, emphasizing their determination to prevent intimidation and fear from prevailing in the community.

For now, the city council says they have no plans to remove the virtual calling option for public comment.