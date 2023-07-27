Community responds to latest anti-semitic messaging flyers found on cars in Del Cerro

Antisemitic flyers were found on car windshields along a community near Del Cerro Boulevard.

This comes just weeks after the first round of flyers were found on cars in Theta Place, in the Del Cerro neighborhood. This time, the antisemitic flyers were found on Zion Avenue and Orcutt Avenue.

NBC 7 has decided not to share the messages on the flyers because it is hateful speech.

This is the latest of several antisemitic incidents that have happened across San Diego within the last few weeks.

Antisemitic messaging has also been found in the Allied Gardens and San Carlos neighborhood, according to San Diego Police.

San Diego Police shared the following statement:

“SDPD stands united with our community against hate and bigotry. The department has been responding to and investigating incidents over the last few weeks, where these types of flyers have been distributed in Allied Gardens, Del Cerro, and San Carlos neighborhoods. Anyone with information is asked to call police."

NBC 7 is not naming the group believed to be involved to avoid amplifying their platform.

Rabbi Devorah Marcus with Temple Emanu-El, a synagogue in the Del Cerro neighborhood, spoke to NBC 7 about the acts.

“This is the act of one or two cowardly people who do this under the cover of darkness at night. They are afraid to show their faces, they are afraid to come out into the light and take personal responsibility and espouse their ideals publicly and engage in a conversation publicly," she said.

But Marcus also points out something positive: the way the community has responded.

“It’s easy for people to say hurtful and hateful things, that’s so easy to do. But what’s so much more beautiful is how much our neighbors have taken the time to be on the street together, to comfort each other, to talk with each other and to continue to build the warm, multicultural, vibrant, caring community that San Carlos, Del Cerro, that Allied community gardens are," she said.