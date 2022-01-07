Puzzling Sight Near Fairmount Park: Sea Lion Spotted Off Side of San Diego Freeway

A wayward sea lion was rescued Friday morning after it managed to wander to the side of a freeway near San Diego's Fairmount Park neighborhood, putting traffic in the area to an immediate halt.

Good Samaritans cruising through eastbound State Route 94 near State Route 15 around 9:40 a.m. saw the surprising animal on the right side of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch. The agency said witnesses were trying to stop traffic to prevent the sea lion from getting hit by a car.



Multiple vehicles did stop, bringing the traffic to a crawl while authorities worked to rescue the animal. CHP called SeaWorld to help get the critter to safety.

Thankfully, SeaWorld arrived just in time to rescue the sea lion and take it elsewhere. It is unclear if the animal will be examined by marine life experts, if it will stay in SeaWorld’s custody or if it will be immediately released back to the ocean.

The puzzling appearance was quite a sight for drivers. It remains unclear how the sea lion traveled so far from the ocean and onto the freeway side.

Authorities did not immediately say if the animal had any injuries.