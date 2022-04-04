Pump the Breaks: Mira Mesa Neighbors Can Ask City About New Street Design at Meeting

The questions don't end for Mira Mesa residents confused by a new lane design recently painted on Gold Coast Drive.

On Monday night, they'll get a chance to take their issues up with the city's transportation department during a virtual neighborhood meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook.

The new so-called bike advisory lanes have been in the works for years, but the city admitted it could have done a better job warning residents along a four-block stretch of Gold Coast Drive about the changes before the street was restriped last week.

This story will be updated with comments made by the city's Transportation Department representative at Monday's meeting, as well as with reactions from participants.

What's New?

The traditional two-lane road is now more. Now there is a single center lane, bordered by bike and parking lanes. Vehicles are supposed to keep to the center lane and veer to the right, into the bike lanes, if an oncoming vehicle is approaching. If there's a cyclist on the road and a driver needs to move over, the driver should yield and fall behind the cyclist.

The painted lines direct traffic going both ways into the center of the road. Observers say drivers are accustomed to taking one side so they split the center lane and bike lane.

Over the weekend, new road signs were installed to help explain the rules of the road to drivers.

The city of San Diego is referring residents to this instructional video produced by the city of Ottawa, Canada.

What Neighbors Say

“You’re playing chicken and sooner or later there is going to be an accident," Carmen Harris told NBC 7. "We didn't have a problem. The bicycle lane [was] in the middle. We respect people not in vehicles, because they are like pedestrians. They have the right-of-way."

Harris's neighbor Alex Elward is a firefighter and knows a thing or two about safety. He thinks the new design is more dangerous than the old.

“It is very confusing. I wonder where in the vehicle code this layout is pushed," pondered Elward.

Darrel Tria doesn't think the design change will lead to too many issues.

“It seems like the cars know when to distance each other," Tria explained.

Others wish they would've been made aware of the changes before they happened.

"There was no communication to homeowners or residents on the change," Elward said.

Mira Mesa Community Planning Chair Jeff Stevens confirms that.

“It came as a complete surprise and generated a lot of confusion as to how people were supposed to drive in them," said Stevens.

The City Says...

The bike advisory lanes on Gold Coast Drive are the first in the city of San Diego. They're part of the city's bicycle master plan and have been in the works since 2013, according to city spokesperson Anna Vacchi Hill.

"... we acknowledge that more robust community outreach should have been done far sooner to inform neighbors in Mira Mesa about the plans and how the road is used," Hill told NBC 7 last Friday.

Councilmember Chris Cate, who represents Mira Mesa, said he was shocked at the city's work and was not notified prior to the painting, nor was he aware of the design in the planning stage, according to Cate's communications director.

"We were surprised to see how the new lanes were painted. I've requested a briefing from the appropriate City departments to better understand why this decision was made," Cate shared with NBC 7.