Protesters Gather in Santee to Demand Justice for Women of Color

Women of Color from Santee led a protest Saturday promoting Black and brown unity. They demanded justice for all people of color especially women of color.

Dozens gathered on the corner of Mission Gorge Road and Carlton Hills Boulevard to make their voices heard.

"There's been a lot of issues in our local government and across the country, we want to address those to. That's why we're out here. It lit a fire under us," said a person in attendance.

Organizers announced they have several demands for which they will keep organizing. Among those is asking the city council for a diversity committee led by the East County Chapter of Black, Indigenous, and other people of color group.

“I think that it is very one-sided and that’s something that needs to change. I think everyone needs to have a voice and everybody should be able to get along,” said Courtney Rivera who grew up in Santee.

Rivera believes her hometown needs more cultural diversity.

“We feel like it’s so divided still, and we just hope we can come together and find a happy medium because it’s so divided,” she said.

As a woman of color and a member of a bi-racial family she thought it was important not only for her to be here, but to share it with her daughter.

"I’m here to support my daughter. My husband is Black, so my daughter is Black, Mexican, and White," she said.

Demonstrators marched down Mission Gorge blocking the road as they made their way through. They walked down a few blocks and turned back around to meet back where they started.

The protest ended with speeches and stories from some of the people present.