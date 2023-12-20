Pre-Christmas storm to bring up to 2 inches of rain to San Diego County

San Diego County was bracing for the brunt of a storm system that's expected to bring significant rain to San Diego County ahead of the Christmas week.

The storm system started light, with just a few scattered showers expected to touch down across San Diego County on Tuesday and Wednesday. By late Thursday, the heaviest showers are expected to reach the region, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

"Later on this week is when we're going to see quite a bit of rain," Parveen said "Mostly cloudy skies continue through the end of the week and the rain chances are going to be the highest Thursday and Friday. That's also when we're going to have the better chance for some thunderstorms."

Here's a model depiction of how things may look over the next day. Mostly light and showery, with potential for heavier shower activity off to our west. Chances for heavier rain and thunderstorms now look to arrive Thursday afternoon. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/WB3fqETmB0 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 19, 2023

There is a chance for thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, particularly along the coast where high surf and rip currents will also be a factor. the National Weather Service said. No watches or warnings were yet in effect for this storm system.

By the time the storms are through, San Diego may get more than two inches of rain in some parts of the county, particularly along the coast, Parveen said.

The storm could create flooding risks, which prompted the city of San Diego to make early preparations. The stormwater department started blocking off parking in flood-risk areas and cleared storm drains that often build with debris.

The city urged residents to make their own preparations by clearing trash and debris around their storm drains, ensure trash cans are 2-3 feet away from the curb and to turn off irrigation amid the storm. Residents were also urged to use sandbags if necessary.

Sandbags without sand could be obtained with a limit of 10 per resident or business at the following city of San Diego locations:

Council District 1 - Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.

- Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St. Council District 2 (inland) - North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

- North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave. Council District 2 (coastal) - Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St.

- Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St. Council District 3 - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive.

- Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive. Council District 4 - Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive.

- Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive. Council District 5 - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive.

- Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive. Council District 6 - Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive.

- Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive. Council District 7 - Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

- Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave. Council District 8 - San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Road.

- San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Road. Council District 8 - Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.

- Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave. Council District 9 -City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

The storm system is not expected to bring any snow, at least to San Diego County; some mountain ranges to our north may experience some droppings at the highest elevations, Parveen said. Winds will also not likely be an issue.

By the weekend, skies will clear with just a lingering chance of showers early Sunday. There is more light rain in the forecast next week, though.