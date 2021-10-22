Prayer Vigil to Take Place in Chula Vista for Missing Mother Maya Millete

The public is invited to participate in a prayer vigil for Chula Vista mother May “Maya” Millete, who has been missing for nearly 10 months now.

Millete, 39, disappeared without a trace in early January and hasn’t been heard from or seen since. Prosecutors say her husband, 40-year-old Larry Millete, is responsible for her murder and ended her life after she sought a divorce.

He was arrested Tuesday at his home and pleaded not guilty to murder and illegal possession of an assault rifle on Thursday. Larry was detained following a months-long investigation from law enforcement entities and dozens of search efforts by Maya’s family and volunteers.

“These efforts ultimately generated a variety of pieces of evidence that have become clear and overwhelming," Chula Vista Police Department Chief Roxana Kennedy said in a press conference on Tuesday. "Larry Millete, May’s husband, is responsible for May’s murder and disappearance.”

The warrant issued for Larry’s arrest also stated that there were no signs of life from Maya, attributing to her lack of cell phone use and financial transactions.

With Maya’s body still missing, her family remains hopeful they will find their loved one. Following the announcement of the arrest, Maricris Drouaillet, Maya’s sister, asked the public to continue helping them in their search efforts.

“It’s hard to go against family," Drouaillet said. "He’s been with us for 20 years. My sister loved him. She gave him three kids. This is still not the end. We have a long way to go. We’re still asking the public: Please help us bring my sister home. I just want to see my sister.”

Friday’s prayer vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at San Miguel Park in Chula Vista. Organizers ask participants to arrive by 5:45 p.m.

Face masks and social distancing are encouraged.

