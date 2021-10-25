Power Outage Reported in OB, Point Loma and Sunset Cliffs

Power Outages
A few thousand San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Ocean Beach, Sunset Cliffs and Point Loma are without power Monday evening amid a heavy rainstorm.
As many as 3,281 customers lost power at 4:43 p.m., according to SDG&E's outage map. The utility said it was assessing the cause of the outage, which was expected to be resolved by 9 p.m.
The blackout came as showers fell across San Diego late Monday afternoon.
Storm Damage
North County Fire Protection District crews responded to Olive Hill Road in Fallbrook at around 5 p.m. after a tree fell across a roadway. About 20 minutes later, the agency said the tree was cut up into pieces and the roadway was clear.
At around 4:30 p.m., San Diego Lifeguards locked the gate to the Ocean Beach Pier ahead of the incoming storm and high surf. San Diego's coastline is under a high surf advisory for the next two days.